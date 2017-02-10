Bournemouth would love to sign Jack Wilshere permanently - Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe has admitted he would love Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere to sign a permanent deal at Bournemouth.

Wilshere, 25, is on loan with the south-coast club after Arsene Wenger allowed him to leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer in pursuit of regular first-team football.

And while Howe insisted Bournemouth are yet to hold talks with the Gunners over Wilshere's long-term availability, he is hopeful the England international could be persuaded to stay at the Vitality Stadium.

"We would love that to happen," said Howe. "I can't rate Jack enough as a footballer, as a person, how he has come into the team and what he has delivered for us, but there has been no discussion with Arsenal.

"As I see it, Jack is on loan for the season and then we will look at it and Jack will look at it."

Wilshere left Arsenal following a number of injury-plagued seasons. He admitted earlier in the week that he was unsure where he would be playing his football next season.

Wilshere has been a permanent fixture for Howe's side this campaign, making 21 league appearances and registering two assists, but is yet to open his scoring account.

And Howe, whose side host Manchester City in the Premier League on Monday night, believes there is more to come from the midfielder.

"Jack views this as his home at the moment and until the end of the season," Howe added.

"His heart has been here and from the day he walked in the door there has been no problems there. But it is his right to review his options at the end of the season and see where his career goes next.

"This season we have improved a lot of the aspects of our play because of him - it is always down to the team - but he has fitted into that team very well.

"He is producing more match-defining moments, like the one against Everton, and I think there are more moments like that to come."