'Be united like Tottenham supporters' Arsene Wenger tells Arsenal fans

Arsene Wenger has told Arsenal supporters to be "united" like those of their fiercest rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners' fanbase is currently divided amid a poor run of form which has seen their Premier League title bid derailed and a section of supporters are calling for Wenger's exit.

One fan was shown on television after defeat at Chelsea with a sign which read: "Enough is enough. Time to go" while there have been similar banners unfurled in recent seasons when any title challenge has curtailed.

Wenger wants supporters to stick with the team, with a Champions League clash at Bayern Munich and a fifth-round FA Cup tie at non-league Sutton following this weekend's league clash with Hull.

But his popularity could dwindle further after saying the fans need to replicate those at White Hart Lane.

"We are in a fight, we absolutely have to be united or we have no chance to do it," he said.

"You have Tottenham, everyone is in the fight and everyone is behind their team. We have to do exactly the same, even if we had two disappointing results.

"Of course, our fans have been consistent and have a high level of expectation, as I have as well.

"But I don't feel it is absolutely clear. You cannot be a fan until last Tuesday and not be a fan any more and not be behind the team this Saturday, it doesn't make sense.

"All the other clubs, everywhere we fight with Man United, Man City, Liverpool they have big expectations as well and big histories."