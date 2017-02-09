SFA to appeal against FIFA fine over poppy tributes at Wembley

The Scottish Football Association will appeal against the fine imposed by FIFA over poppy tributes at Wembley.

The SFA, which was fined 20,000 Swiss francs (£15,692), has followed its English counterpart in deciding to challenge the sanctions, which were brought after the November 11 World Cup qualifier between the nations.

A statement read: "We have received written reasons from FIFA's disciplinary committee relating to the sanction imposed for commemorating Remembrance Day during the England v Scotland World Cup qualifier on November 11, 2016.

"Having considered those reasons in full, we have informed FIFA of our intention to appeal the decision."

The SFA was fined after Scotland players wore poppies on armbands during their 3-0 defeat despite warnings from FIFA that they could be in breach of rules relating to the display of political symbols. Part of the fine also related to "misconduct committed by its own group of spectators".

The Football Association announced its intention to appeal immediately after the FIFA sanctions were announced on December 19. The FA was fined 45,000 Swiss francs (£35,308) over poppy displays, including armbands, and supporter misconduct.

FIFA also issued fines over poppy displays in stadia before qualifiers involving Wales and Northern Ireland on the same weekend.

The Irish FA reluctantly accepted its fate because FIFA rules prevent appeals of sums of 15,000 Swiss francs and under - the upper limit was exactly the same as its fine.

The FAW vowed to study the written reasons before confirming its intention.