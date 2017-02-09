FA blazers "stupid enough" to resist reform, says ex-chairman Greg Dyke

Greg Dyke believes those blocking government reforms at the Football Association are "stupid enough" to resist making changes irrespective of the outcome of today's MPs debate.

Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) select committee chairman Damian Collins has secured a debate in the House of Commons to consider a "no confidence" motion on the FA's ability to reform itself.

The debate may not even end with a vote - and if it does it would carry no weight - but the session will effectively start the lobbying process for a bill on FA reform being drafted by the CMS committee.

But former FA chairman Dyke told BBC Radio 5 Live: "You shouldn't underestimate the old men of English football. They've seen off all sorts of people over the years.

"Government are now saying if you don't do these things you'll lose money and we won't support you in the future. Who knows? They are stupid enough to say 'we're going to fight it anyway'."

In a press release to announce the debate, Collins said his committee did not believe the FA would "comply voluntarily" with sports minister Tracey Crouch's deadline of the end of March to meet a new governance code or risk losing public funding.

The committee has published two reports since 2010 recommending greater representation at the FA for fans and the grassroots game, as well as more diversity in positions of authority. It also wants to dilute the perceived dominance of the Premier League.

Dyke, who stood down from his role at the FA last year after failing to convince the governing body's council to reform, added: "There needs to be radical change.

"You've got to have younger people there, more women, supporters, ethnic minorities - it's got to change.

"The Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee has produced two papers over the years that have both pressed for change and both been completely ignored by this bunch of old guys."

Late on Tuesday, newly-installed FA chairman Greg Clarke promised to step down if he fails to convince Crouch of his commitment to reform.

"Our governance needs changing. We do need to be more diverse, more open about decision-making and we do need to better represent those playing the game," Clarke wrote in a 700-word open letter.

"But we are not sitting idly by. The FA has a set of proposals to improve our governance which we will ratify and then take to the minister of sport in order to get her approval.

"If the government is not supportive of the changes when they are presented in the coming months, I will take personal responsibility for that. I will have failed. I will be accountable for that failure and would in due course step down from my role."

Those proposals are understood to be a plan to expand the board from 12 to 14 by adding two more women and revamping the FA Council, the 122-strong 'football parliament' dominated by older white men.

But after so many promises, the increasingly active CMS committee is determined to maintain the pressure on both government and the FA, with this debate being the next stage in a possible move towards enforced reform.