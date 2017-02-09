Cunningham hails resilient Saints

St Helens coach Keiron Cunningham hailed his side's resilience after they ground out a 6-4 win over Leeds in the opening match of the 2017 Betfred Super League season.

Leeds centre Joel Moon had the distinction of scoring the first try of the season as the Rhinos deservedly led 4-0 at the break but Saints edged a hard-fought second half to claim the spoils.

"It wasn't pretty at times but we worked exceptionally hard," Cunningham said. "The resilience of the players is second to none.

"I was a little bit disappointed with certain aspects of the first half but the penalty count was 7-2 at half-time and once the possession evened itself out, I thought we would come through and I think we deserved the result."

Both teams looked distinctly rusty but Saints deserve much credit for the way they coped without injured scrum-half Matty Smith and overcame the loss of England full-back Jonny Lomax with a head injury just before half-time.

Cunningham says Lomax will be fit for his club's next match in a fortnight's time and he was encouraged with the debut of 20-year-old scrum-half Danny Richardson, who played alongside tryscorer Theo Fages in place of broken-leg victim Smith.

"I was pleased with both the halves," he said. "The game plan we gave them was really simple and they stuck to it. Danny was great and Theo was brilliant. He took his try well and I thought his defence was outstanding."

Cunningham defended his decision to start the game with new signing Tommy Lee, with England hooker James Roby and prop Alex Walmsley on the bench.

"I thought the combination of bringing big Al and Roby on changed the complexion of the game," he said.

The defining moment of the match came on 47 minutes when Leeds' England centre Kallum Watkins split the Saints defence to get Liam Sutcliffe charging for the line only to be denied by a magnificent flying tackle by Tommy Makinson.

"He was fantastic," Cunningham said. "It was game-changing but there was a lot of game-changing tonight.. Leeds threw a lot at us in the last 15 minutes."

The Rhinos also had injury worries of their own, with skipper Danny McGuire pulling out before kick-off with a quad problem which gave the chance for his old half-back partner Rob Burrow to lead the side on his 500th career appearance.

Leeds coach Brian McDermott was delighted with both his half-backs and encouraged by the overall performance of his team.

"Danny was very close to playing but I thought Sutcliffe and Burrow were very good," he said. "They took the line on.

"I thought it was a strong performance for the first game of the year. There were few objectives and staying in the game is one of them.

"I thought Saints tactically were good, the kicking game was the difference between the two teams, they had some excellent kicks out of their area and their kick-chase was great.

"I didn't think we did enough with the ball If I'm going to be critical, I didn't think we were inventive enough.

"I'd give our attack seven out of 10 and I don't think you can come to Saints and win with that."

Leeds were indebted to an outstanding defensive effort from full-back Ashton Golding, who played a key role in turning three St Helens players onto their backs over the tryline.

"He was outstanding tonight, catching some high kicks, and some of those try-savers are everything you want of a full-back," McDermott said.