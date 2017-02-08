Watson gives GB flying start to Fed Cup tie against Portugal in Tallinn

Heather Watson got Great Britain's Fed Cup campaign off to a flying start with an emphatic straight sets win over Portuguese opponent Ines Murta in Estonia.

The British number two won 6-1 6-1 to give her team an opening win in Pool C of the Europe/Africa Group One competition, which also includes Turkey and Latvia, in Tallinn.

New captain Anne Keothavong took charge of the team for the first time In Tallinn and in an interview on the British Tennis Twitter account, Watson praised her leadership so far.

"It was great having Annie there. She was great and she'll continue to do a great job and so far I've really been enjoying on the trip with her as captain," said Watson.