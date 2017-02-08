Sports stars and celebrities attend thanksgiving service for Heyhoe Flint

Sports stars and celebrities were among those who joined the congregation at the thanksgiving service for the life of Baroness Rachael Heyhoe Flint in Wolverhampton.

Many others watched on as a funeral cortege made its journey on Wednesday afternoon from Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club stadium at Molineux to St Peter's Church close to the city centre.

Former England women's cricket captain and Wolves vice-president Heyhoe Flint died last month at the age of 77 after a short illness.

Ex-England captain Mike Gatting and renowned musical lyricist Sir Tim Rice joined those in attendance alongside Olympic heptathlon gold medallist Denise Lewis - like Wolverhampton's own Heyhoe Flint, born in the west midlands - and Wolves footballers, coaches and officials past and present, including former England striker Steve Bull, as well as 50 supporters who received tickets via a ballot after the club was inundated with requests.

For those unable to be inside, an audio of the service - in which veteran television presenter Judith Chalmers paid her personal tribute - was played for a gathering outside Wolverhampton's Civic Centre to pay their respects.

Heyhoe Flint made history when she not only led England's women to the first World Cup title in 1973 but also organised the inaugural tournament - two years before the initial men's global event.

She became renowned for inspiring future generations of sportswomen, especially cricketers, and before becoming a Baroness also persuaded the traditionalists at the Marylebone Cricket Club to admit women as members at Lord's.