Pressure on FA to reform rises with Westminster debate and legislation threat

Pressure on the Football Association to reform how it runs the national game is set to grow on Thursday as a group of MPs ramps up its threat to force change upon the governing body.

Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) select committee chairman Damian Collins has secured a backbench debate in the Houses of Commons to consider a "no confidence" motion on the FA's ability to reform itself.

Whether the motion will be voted on or not depends on the Speaker of the House John Bercow but the debate will effectively start the lobbying process for a draft bill on FA reform that the CMS committee is preparing.

In a press release to announce the debate, Collins said sports minister Tracey Crouch had given the FA, and other national governing bodies, until the end of March to meet a new governance code or risk losing public funding.

"We do not believe the FA will comply voluntarily: it can survive easily without the government's contribution of money to grassroots sport, and there are powerful vested interests that refuse to accept the right of all those involved in football to play a role in the governance of the sport," said Collins.

"We are therefore preparing a draft bill to bring the structure of the FA, especially its board and council, more into line with modern company practice and the government's guidelines for sports bodies."

Under the Coalition Government, the CMS committee published two reports calling for greater representation at the FA for fans and the grassroots game, as well as more diversity in positions of authority. It also wanted to dilute the perceived dominance of the Premier League.

Calls for reform at the FA, however, date back almost 20 years and the glacial progress is the real cause of Collins' frustration.

That feeling is shared throughout the game and in government but the FA is annoyed at the debate's timing, as it believes it is working hard to meet Crouch's demands and criticism of its day-to-day work has been exaggerated.

It is understood Crouch sympathises with this view and during the debate she will state the government's position that the FA deserves the chance to properly respond to her challenge to reform itself.

Late on Tuesday, newly-installed FA chairman Greg Clarke promised to step down if he fails to convince Crouch the governing body can change.

But in a 700-word open letter, Clarke also strongly rejected the idea the FA was not fit-for-purpose.

"Our governance needs changing. We do need to be more diverse, more open about decision-making and we do need to better represent those playing the game," wrote Clarke.

"But we are not sitting idly by. The FA has a set of proposals to improve our governance which we will ratify and then take to the minister of sport in order to get her approval. Change won't be easy, but I am confident it will happen - and it will be substantial.

"If the Government is not supportive of the changes when they are presented in the coming months, I will take personal responsibility for that. I will have failed. I will be accountable for that failure and would in due course step down from my role."

Clarke then listed the FA's record levels of investment in facilities and grassroots football, particularly the push to promote women's football, and asked for more time for the investment in St George's Park to pay off in terms of results for England's various representative teams.

But what he referred to as the "perennial challenge" of reform remains an open goal for the FA's critics. There is currently only one woman on the 12-strong board, with just two independent directors, and only eight women out of 122 members on the FA council, the game's so-called parliament.

Press Association Sport understands the FA is planning to expand the board to 14 with two more women and introduce more diversity to the council.

But after so many promises, Collins and his colleagues on the increasingly active CMS committee are determined to maintain the pressure on both government and the FA, with this debate being the next stage in a move towards draft legislation if Clarke's proposed reforms fall short.