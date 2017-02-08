facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Gabriel Jesus surprised by his stunning start at Manchester City

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus admits even he has been surprised by his start in English football.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is surprised by the immediate impact he has made.
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is surprised by the immediate impact he has made.

The 19-year-old joined up with his new club last month after a deal was agreed with Brazilian side Palmeiras in the summer.

His impact has been nothing short of startling with three goals in just four appearances, including a double to down Swansea on Sunday.

Jesus has kept Sergio Aguero out of the starting line-up for the last two matches, which has led to speculation about the Argentinian's long-term future at the club.

"Yes, I am very surprised," Jesus told mancity.com when asked about how things were going.

"Although I work a lot every single day, with everyone's support, in order for that to happen.

"I am very happy. Each day I feel that I am adjusting really well, with the support of everyone in the club.

"The players, they help me every day and that makes me happy, even more because I am able to make a good start in a City shirt."