Dustin Brown too strong for Marin Cilic at Open Sud de France

Dustin Brown claimed a shock victory over top seed Marin Cilic in the Open Sud de France in Montpelier on Wednesday night.

Brown, 77 places below Cilic in the world rankings, took just one hour to beat the Croatian 6-4 6-4 on Court Patrice Dominguez.

On an evening of surprises, French qualifier Kenny De Schepper also saw off number six seed Mischa Zvere 6-4 6-3.

De Schepper, with a lowly world ranking of 162, will face Ukrainian Illya Marchenko in the second round.

Earlier, Feliciano Lopez beat French qualifier Julien Benneteau in a final set tie-break. The fifth-seeded Spaniard won the opener 6-3 before Benneteau levelled the match. But Lopez clinched the decider to set up a second-round clash against Frenchman Benoit Paire on Thursday.

There were also first-round victories for the French duo of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Paul-Henri Mathieu while Malek Jaziri came from a set down to beat qualifier Tristan Lamasine 1-6 7-5 7-6 (7/3).

In Bulgaria, David Goffin secured his place in the third round of the Sofia Open with victory against Radu Albot.

The Belgian number two seed lost the second set on a tie-break before taking the third to secure a 6-2 6-7 (7/9) 6-3 win.

Number four seed Roberto Bautista Agut also sealed his spot in the third round with a straight-sets victory over Cedrik-Marcel Stebe.

Meanwhile, Viktor Troicki will face Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round after he beat Cem Ilkel 6-3 6-2.