Celebrities line up with four of the world's top 10 in AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Four of the world's top 10 will attempt to avoid being upstaged by their celebrity partners in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week.

Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed are all contesting the £5.7million event, which sees the professionals paired with amateurs in a pro-am competition.

Each team plays one round at Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterrey Peninsular Country Club over the first three days, with the leading 25 pro-am teams and top 60 professionals and ties returning for the final round at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

Phil Mickelson took a two-shot lead into the final round 12 months ago in pursuit of a fifth victory in the event, but a closing 72 meant he had to settle for second place behind shock winner Vaughn Taylor.

Mickelson has not tasted victory since the 2013 Open Championship at Muirfield, although he comes into the week on the back of three top-25 finishes this season after undergoing hernia surgery over the winter.

Another former Open champion, South Africa's Ernie Els, has been ruled out of the event due to a neck injury.

Els, who has slumped to 367th in the world after just one top-10 finish in the last two seasons, wrote on his website: " Obviously it's really disappointing because it's always such a joy to play that tournament and I love the golf courses, especially Pebble Beach.

"I'm sorry also to have to let down my playing partner for the week, Kelly Slater, who is a phenomenal surfer, a great guy and a seriously talented golfer.

"But, as any professional athlete will confirm, you have to be mindful of what your body is telling you and at times such as this basically do the right thing.

"And I've been advised that the 'right thing' this week is a diet of rest and recuperation, making sure I get the proper treatment on my neck. All being well, I'll be in good shape for the following week when I'm due to play at another of my favourite courses, Riviera CC, in the Genesis Open."