Biathlon bosses strip Russia of 2021 World Championships

The International Biathlon Union has reacted to recent allegations of Russian doping in the sport by stripping the Siberian city of Tyumen of the right to host the 2021 world championships.

Biathlon, a combination of cross-country skiing and shooting, was one of the sports featured most prominently in Richard McLaren's report into state-sponsored doping in Russia for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) last year.

The IBU has come under increasing pressure to reverse the controversial decision, announced in September, to award Tyumen the event despite an International Olympic Committee "freeze" on international federations holding events in Russia.

That pressure became impossible to ignore in December when McLaren passed on the names of 31 Russian athletes to the IBU from his doping investigation.

Urged on by a petition signed by more than 150 athletes and coaches from around the world, the IBU called an extraordinary general meeting to address the Russian doping scandal on the eve of this year's world championships in Hochfilzen, Austria.

Taking the 2021 event away from Tyumen was relatively straightforward but the petition's proposal to extend the maximum doping ban for first-time offenders from four years to eight ran into opposition from WADA.

That idea was one of three the EGM's delegates were hoping to vote on - the other two being increased fines for member associations with athletes who fail drug tests and the loss of athlete quota slots at top events for countries with doping problems - but WADA wrote to the IBU to warn it against what would have been a breach of the WADA Code.

The other two measures, however, should be confirmed at next year's congress after the IBU set up a working group to draft amendments to the sport's disciplinary code.