Martin Caceres closing in on Southampton move

Southampton are closing in on the signing of former Juventus defender Martin Caceres, Press Association Sport understands.

The 29-year-old has been without a club since leaving the Serie A giants in the summer and is now set to bolster Saints' troubled backline.

Star turn Virgil van Dijk's injury compounded the January exit of captain Jose Fonte, with Claude Puel's side subsequently conceding 11 goals in the four matches in all competitions.

Caceres is now set to add much-needed experience to the defence, albeit Press Association Sport understands the deal is still a few days from completion as a work permit and clearance is finalised.

The Uruguay internationa l has reportedly turned down interest from AC Milan and Crystal Palace, favouring a switch to the side who take on Manchester United in the EFL Cup final on February 26.

Caceres is unlikely to be able to slot straight in the team given he has not played since last February after undergoing surgery on a torn right Achilles tendon.