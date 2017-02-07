Huddersfield and Leeds charged by FA following touchline incident

Huddersfield and Leeds have been charged with failing to control their players by the Football Association following the touchline melee which marred Sunday's Sky Bet Championship derby clash.

Terriers head coach David Wagner has been charged with two counts of improper conduct and Leeds counterpart Garry Monk with one charge of improper conduct.

Both Wagner and Monk were sent to the stands for sparking the bust-up towards the end of Huddersfield's 2-1 win at the John Smith's Stadium.

An FA statement read: "Huddersfield Town and Leeds United have been charged following their game on February 5, 2017.

"It is alleged that in or around the 89th minute of the fixture, the two clubs failed to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour, contrary to FA Rule E20(a).

"Both managers have also been charged in relation to the same game.

"Huddersfield's David Wagner is subject to two alleged breaches of FA Rule E3 in that in or around the 89th minute, his behaviour in entering the field of play amounted to improper conduct. It is further alleged his behaviour upon his return to the vicinity of the technical area amounted to improper conduct.

"It is alleged that Leeds' Gary Monk breached FA Rule E3 in that in or around the 89th minute, his behaviour amounted to improper conduct.

"All parties have until 6pm on February 10 2017 to respond to the charges."

Tempers flared when Huddersfield defender Michael Hefele turned home a last-minute winner.

Monk took exception to Wagner's celebratory charge down the touchline after Hefele had secured Huddersfield's victory against their promotion rivals.

As Wagner walked back to the home dugout through Monk's technical area, the Leeds boss appeared to barge into the German, prompting a touchline brawl between opposing players and coaching staff.

When referee Simon Hooper had restored order both Wagner and Monk were sent to the stands while Leeds pair Liam Bridcutt and Pontus Jansson, plus Huddersfield forward Elias Kachunga, were booked.

Monk headed straight down the tunnel after being given his marching orders, while Wagner sat behind his coaching staff in the stand and later went back on to the pitch to congratulate his players after the final whistle.

Wagner apologised for his part in the brawl after the game, admitting emotions had got the better of him.

"For me, celebrating with my players is not disrespectful but perhaps it is in British football culture," Wagner said. "This culture is different in Germany.

"This game is very emotional for me and my staff. I am sorry and I apologise for what happened afterwards."

Monk, who served a one-match ban in September after being sent off towards the end of Leeds' 1-0 defeat at Bristol City, also regretted what happened at the end of the game and said: "I hold myself in a certain way and I have humility and respect."

Meanwhile, Huddersfield announced earlier on Tuesday afternoon that they have handed an indefinite ban from the John Smith's Stadium to the man who unfurled a Turkey flag during Sunday's derby clash.

The Terriers confirmed a 59-year-old man was ejected from the ground after appearing to mock the stabbing of two Leeds fans, who died before a match against Galatasaray in Istanbul in 2000.

"Huddersfield Town can confirm that a 59-year-old man was ejected from the John Smith's Stadium Revell Ward Stand at Sunday's game against Leeds United," the club said in a statement.

"The individual has subsequently been banned from the John Smith's Stadium indefinitely.

"Huddersfield Town takes incidents of this nature very seriously and will not tolerate this shameful behaviour under any circumstances.

"This individual is not representative of the club or its supporters."

Leeds fans were left furious when the flag was unfurled.

Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight died after being stabbed by a local man during street clashes the night before Leeds played Galatasaray in the semi-finals of the 2000 UEFA Cup.

West Yorkshire Police tweeted on Sunday that they had ejected the man responsible for waving the flag and would "be visiting him this week to deal".