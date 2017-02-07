Cooper fears for future of Super League with NRL salary cap set to increase

England forward Mike Cooper has expressed his fears for the future of Super League on the eve of the new season.

Cooper, who has rejoined his home-town club Warrington after a three-year stint in the NRL, is a passionate believer in Super League, arguing that the skills levels are just as good.

But he says the growing chasm in wages puts the English game at a major disadvantage when it comes to attracting and retaining top talent.

Wigan duo Joe Burgess and Thomas Leuluai and Castleford pair Greg Eden and Zak Hardaker have all followed Cooper back from Australia for 2017.

But there are just six fresh faces from the NRL in Matt Parcell (Leeds), Jesse Sene-Lefao (Castleford), Jake Mamo (Huddersfield), Brayden Wiliame (Catalans) and Luke Douglas and Ryan Morgan (both St Helens) and Cooper says there is a simple explanation.

"In 2018, they reckon the salary cap in Australia could go to 10 million dollars, compared to our £1.8m and we just can't compete with that," said Cooper, who took a pay cut to bring his young family back to England.

"I have a real fear that once that salary cap kicks in, you will see less players coming over here s o we're going to have to do something about that.

"I don't know if increasing the salary cap is the right thing to do for all the teams but the average wage over there is a couple of hundred thousand more than it is over here.

"Money talks doesn't it? Is it going to be an option for people to stay in Super League or go over to the NRL where they can double or treble their wage? The reality is that they're going to go, aren't they?

"I don't know where this game is going to end up. Not every team is as fortunate as Warrington, who can afford to keep a top squad together and fund top facilities because we've got a very wealthy backer and that's not the case with all Super League teams.

"It's a bit of a worry, what's going to happen to Super League."

Cooper's comments come as the Rugby Football League edges closer to introducing central contracts for elite players.

The governing body has revealed it already pays one player, thought to be Leeds and England centre Kallum Watkins, to perform an ambassadorial role and is lining up three more for this season, although central contracts would replace those commercial deals.

Meanwhile, Cooper says his three-year stint with St George Illawarra has made him a more rounded player as he prepares to begin his second spell with the Wolves against Catalans in Perpignan on Saturday.

"I enjoyed my time away but it's nice to be back in your home surroundings again, with family and friends," he said. "I'm a lot more experienced now and a lot more confident in my ability.

"Technically not a lot has changed, I'm probably a little bit fitter than I was when I left and I know how to get myself around the field, I'm probably a bit smarter. "

Cooper, 28, gained selection for England during his spell with the Dragons, for whom he made 69 appearances, and is perfectly placed to make comparisons between Super League and the NRL.

He believes the English game is more entertaining but suffers from the amount of games played.

With the World Cup final scheduled for December 2, Cooper is embarking on a 10-month season and insists: "F rom a welfare point of view, this wouldn't happen in Australia, the players' association would stop it happening.

"The pre-season they have is pretty much five months long compared to our two months.

"It's a more attacking game in Super League, compared to the NRL which is a lot more defensive. There's a lot more about completion rates, if you don't complete over 85 or 90 per cent in the NRL you're not going to win the game. It's about not making errors. I don't think there is any difference in the skill levels."

Fans will get another chance to compare the two competitions later this month when Brisbane and Cronulla arrive to take on Warrington and Wigan respectively in the Dacia World Club Series.

Cooper believes a win for Super League is vital after six losses out of six so far.

"I watched the games last year and I was gutted really that there's never been a Super League team that's turned an NRL team over," he said. "It's really important one of us does that.

"There's quite a few coaches over there that just dismiss the World Club Series idea. We've got to get a win to prove a point. Hopefully we'll be the side to do it."