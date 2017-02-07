Bedene beats Coric in Montpellier

British number four Aljaz Bedene beat Croatian Borna Coric 7-5 4-6 6-1 to book his place in the second round of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.

Bedene, ranked 109 in the world, recovered from losing his serve early in the opening set to twice break Coric and then move 2-0 ahead in the second.

However, the world number 58 recovered to lead at 5-3 before holding his serve to level the match.

Slovenian-born Bedene, though, rallied in the decider as he broke Coric in the fourth and sixth games before serving out for victory in just under two hours.

The 27-year-old will next meet fourth seed Alexander Zverev, of Germany, in the last 16.