Sport England announces latest funding totals

Netball, rugby union, table tennis and tennis have all been given significant government grants for grassroots sport but the Football Association must wait to find out how much funding it will get over the next four years.

Following December's announcement of £88million between 26 sports, Sport England has awarded a further £101million between 25 more sports.

The FA, which is under government pressure to reform itself or lose public money, has been allocated £5.6million for its disability and women's development programmes over the next four years, with a decision on the full award left pending. Football's governing body received £30million from Sport England between 2013 and 2017.

Netball got the biggest award today, with £16.9million for development and £3million to help the England team prepare for the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool. The GB basketball team, ignored by elite funding agency UK Sport, also received £1m for the national team, with a further £4.7million going to basketball development in England.

The Rugby Football Union has been given £12.6million, Table Tennis England £8.3million, the Lawn Tennis Association £8.2million and British Athletics £7.3million.

In a Sport England press release, sports minister Tracey Crouch said: "National governing bodies have an important role to play in strengthening sport at the grassroots, bringing new participants in, keeping people involved by offering a great experience and developing the next generation of talent.

"This investment of over £100million from the government and National Lottery will help boost community sport and have a positive impact on people's lives."

As with December's funding awards, these decisions clearly signal the new strategy Sport England has been asked to follow by the government: less money on sport for the sporty and more on persuading the inactive to do some exercise.

This means sport's traditional governing bodies are facing average cuts of a third in their Sport England grants from four years, with the bigger, richer sports typically losing even more public subsidy.

For example, the £5.6million the FA received today for developing talent in disability and women's football is relatively unchanged on the amount it was given for this four years ago, as these are the less commercially successful parts of the game. Sport England's new focus, however, will be obvious when the governing body finalises its application for the men's game.

The FA - along with archery, boxing, sailing, volleyball and wheelchair basketball - is still working on its wider pitch for Sport England support and it knows any funding it wins will be subject to football meeting Crouch's new code for improved governance.

Speaking to Press Association Sport, Sport England director Phil Smith said: "Every single pound leaving this building depends on the sports meeting the code.

"The FA is aware of this and there is no conspiracy here: they were ready to apply for one bit of development money but not quite ready for the full application.

"But even if they make a brilliant application, and I hope they do, they will not get the same amount as four years ago as we are purposefully spending less on traditional sport so we can spend more elsewhere."

There is another issue Sport England, the national governing bodies and everybody else in receipt of lottery-based funding must address: after more than two decades of relatively plain sailing, the National Lottery is under threat.

"Looking around the world, we know national lotteries have life cycles," said Smith.

"And we also know the National Lottery is facing more competition than before, so it must be suitably marketed and its competitors must be fairly regulated."

This echoes a similar complaint made by UK Sport in December and there is clearly a growing campaign among the lottery-backed agencies to encourage government to level the playing-field for the National Lottery in terms of advertising and minimum allocations to good causes.

If this all paints a bleak picture of the amateur sporting landscape, Smith said there were lots of signs the national governing bodies were rising to the challenge.

"Just to pick out two traditional sports that have been given lots of stick in the past for being too middle-class or stuck in their ways, the Rugby Football Union and Lawn Tennis Association put in terrific bids," said Smith.

"Tennis, which was on the naughty step last time because they seemed uninterested in development, have had a complete turnaround - more thought about disability tennis, the women's game, low incomes, going to where people are, tennis in parks and so on - and I take my hat off to them.

"And rugby union is really trying to get the game into all schools and is pushing more informal play, touch rugby and sevens. They both look like insight-based businesses now and I'm really excited for them."

Sport England, which receives about three quarters of its funding from the lottery with the rest coming from general taxation, will distribute £1billion over the next four years on mass participation sport, with about a third of that going directly to national governing bodies.