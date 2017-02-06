Demarai Gray insists Claudio Ranieri still has backing of Leicester squad

Leicester winger Demarai Gray insists the Foxes are still behind boss Claudio Ranieri despite their season unravelling.

The champions' title defence is in tatters and they are just a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Sunday's 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United was their fourth straight top flight loss without scoring and Leicester are yet to net in 2017.

Kasper Schmeichel branded their season "embarrassing" following the game while reports have suggested dressing room unrest despite last year's improbable title win.

But Gray says the squad remain united with Ranieri, who led them to the Premier League crown last May despite being 5,000-1 outsiders.

"Yeah, of course," he said. "We're all together, we're all behind each other. We have to back each other in the changing room.

"We'll stay together, get back on the training ground, work on what we need to and keep doing our best on the weekends."

Leicester go to fellow strugglers Swansea on Sunday with the hosts only below them on goal difference and just two points separating the bottom six teams.

One of the Foxes' five wins this term - although they are yet to triumph away - came against Swansea in August and Gray knows how vital the game at the Liberty Stadium is.

"It's massive. The lads have already said we understand how big that game is," said the England Under-21 international.

"We know we're a good team and it just hasn't worked for us yet. We haven't got going.

"We get a game plan, stick to the game plan and hopefully we get the points."

On Sunday goals in the space of 88 seconds just before half-time from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic put United in control before Juan Mata scored just after the break.

The Foxes, who host Derby in an FA Cup fourth round replay on Wednesday, have won just twice in their last 14 league games and Gray conceded confidence is an issue.

"I think it's been a little bit of a problem with us this season," he said.

"Once we conceded it kind of knocks us back, but it is one of them ones where we have to take the defeat and just keep pushing on now."