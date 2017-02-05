Schmeichel labels title defence "embarrassing" and issues relegation warning

Kasper Schmeichel admits Leicester's Premier League title defence has been "embarrassing" and believes his side are in serious danger of being relegated following defeat to Manchester United.

The Foxes, still without a league goal in 2017, end the weekend a point above the drop zone after goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata gave United a comfortable 3-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

They have won just twice in their last 14 top flight games and goalkeeper Schmeichel was damming over their season.

He told Sky Sports: "It's not a situation that's comfortable at all. We're the reigning champions and quite frankly it's been terrible, it's been embarrassing.

"It's not good enough and it sums our season up at the moment. Let's not talk about last season, last season's gone, as you can clearly see.

"We have to improve right now. It's time for every single one of us, right from the top to the bottom of this club to stand up and be counted because if we don't we're going to end up getting relegated and nobody wants that."

When asked about a supposed rift between some of Leicester's players and manager Claudio Ranieri, Schmeichel added: "I'm not going to comment on any newspaper speculation. I know what's going on in the dressing room.

"We're a group of players who are low on confidence but certainly not low on fight. We'll fight to the end, whatever that might be but I can guarantee every player in there is hurting."

United moved to within a point of the top five after Sunday's comfortable win extended their unbeaten Premier League run to 15 matches.

Boss Jose Mourinho won the title three times with Chelsea and was irked that while his style seems to be welcomed now, it was not previously.

He said: "My team is playing very well but for many many years in my career, especially in this country, when my teams were ruthless and when they were phenomenal defensively and very good in the counter attack I listened week after week it was not enough, in spite of winning the title three times.

"It looks like this season to be phenomenal defensively and be good at counter attack is art so it's a big change in England.

"I don't want to change the profile of our play. This is the way we want to play. I don't want to be the manager of a team that plays very well, creates chance and doesn't win matches. We need to score goals and today we did."

Mourinho lost his job as Chelsea boss after last season's 2-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium and could not resist a joke at his expense.

He said: "The last time I was sat in this chair, the next day I was sacked!"

Leicester are yet to score after five league games this year and never looked like recovering after Mkhitaryan and Ibrahimovic scored within 88 seconds of each other just before half-time.

A year ago they were five points clear at the top after winning 3-1 at Manchester City and the Foxes go to relegation rivals Swansea on Sunday with the Swans only below them on goal difference ahead of what could be a season-defining game at the Liberty Stadium.

But despite their struggles boss Ranieri insisted the squad remained united.

He added: "We aren't happy, we are sad but it's important to react. We were solid, strong and united last season, it is the same this season but without the results.

"We are together, we are solid, there is a solid dressing room and if they don't want me they can tell this (to the chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha) but they don't go there. We are together."