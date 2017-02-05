Mladenovic holds off Putintseva to claim first WTA title

Kristina Mladenovic survived a fierce fightback from Yulia Putintseva to win a maiden WTA title at the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

France's Mladenovic was playing her fourth WTA final and followed up victories over Venus Williams and defending champion Roberta Vinci to win 6-2 6-7 (3/7) 6-4.

Mladenovic raced through the opening set after digging out a long first game.

The 23-year-old fought through a similarly tense service game in the middle of the second to have the match all but wrapped up at a set and 5-2 ahead.

But Kazakhstan's Putintseva levelled the match in a tie-break before Mladenovic composed herself to take the title in two hours and 36 minutes.

Elina Svitolina claimed her fifth career WTA title by beating Peng Shuai 6-3 6-2 to win the Taiwan Open.

The Ukrainian world number 13 fought back from an early break in both sets to ease home.

"I stayed solid mentally and physically; that's a positive," Svitolina was quoted as saying on www.wtatennis.com.

"I came here to Taipei trying to improve my game, to push myself and see what I could do.

"This week, then, was very positive."