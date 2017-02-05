Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard classes his goal against Arsenal as 'special'

Eden Hazard reflected on a special goal after tearing through Arsenal to consolidate Chelsea's place at the top of the Premier League.

Hazard scored Chelsea's second in Saturday's 3-1 win which saw Antonio Conte's side take a 12-point lead over the Gunners.

The Belgium playmaker ran half the length of the field and evaded any would-be tacklers before netting his 10th goal of the season.

"I score a few goals, a few beautiful goals," Hazard told Chelsea TV.

"But this one is special. It's against Arsenal and we won the game.

"This one is one of the best."

Conte praised Hazard's all-round display and wants him to repeat the performance.

The Italian said: "He played very well. I hope to play always in this way. He has great talent and we need this talent."

Chelsea have won 16 of 18 Premier League games since September's losses to Liverpool and Arsenal, ensuring a convincing margin between themselves and the next best. Tottenham are second, nine points adrift.

Conte has vowed to avoid complacency, relying on his own experience as a player and manager and the pedigree of his players in the dressing room. Many won the 2014-15 title and N'Golo Kante was a champion last term with Leicester.

Hazard, who was Chelsea's player of the year in the title win of two seasons ago under Jose Mourinho, says the Blues are focusing only on next Sunday's trip to Burnley.

"The gap is more big now. We want to stay there, top of the league forever," Hazard added.

"We are full of confidence. We don't want to focus too far (ahead). We take game after game and be ready for the next one.

"The next one is next week, so now we have a good week for training to get ready for the next game."

Marcos Alonso scored the opener and Cesc Fabregas a third, before Olivier Giroud's late consolation.

And Hazard felt Chelsea could have won more convincingly, before sounding a warning for Burnley.

He added: "We could score two or three more goals. We didn't. We keep it for the next game, I think."

After Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Arsenal's Arsene Wenger anointed Chelsea champions this week, Conte insisted the title race is not yet over.

"There are 14 games to play before the end of the season and there are 42 points to take," he added.

"Now it's important to celebrate this win, but then it's important to think next game against Burnley, a really tough game, because Burnley when they play at home are dangerous."