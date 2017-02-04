Former Everton man Tim Cahill sees red as Melbourne derby ends in high drama

Former Everton midfielder Tim Cahill was sent off before he even stepped on the pitch for Melbourne City during their 2-1 derby defeat at Melbourne Victory in Australia's A-League.

Cahill was preparing to come on as a late substitute in Saturday's match when he received a red card for protesting against the decision to award Victory's 86th-minute winning goal.

Forward Besart Berisha was standing in an offside position as defender Manny Muscat diverted Jason Geria's low cross into his own net, which the linesman initially flagged for the infringement.

But referee Chris Beath overturned the decision and awarded the match-winning goal, causing uproar on the City bench with Australia international Cahill seeing red for his actions.