Martin Kaymer and Trevor Immelman both frustrated after play suspended in Dubai

Major champions Martin Kaymer and Trevor Immelman led the chorus of disapproval over the European Tour's "ridiculous" decision to suspend play in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Several trees were blown over by the strong winds at Emirates Golf Club, prompting tournament officials to halt play at 2:25pm local time (1025 GMT).

However, those players who had battled what they felt were similar conditions on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning were deeply unimpressed by the move, with far better weather forecast for the resumption of play on Saturday morning.

Former Masters champion Immelman, who is set to miss the cut at four over par, wrote on Twitter: "Suspending play now is ridiculous, half the field played 36 holes in these conditions."

And Ryder Cup player Chris Wood took to social media to add: " Th is has just been turned into the most one-sided event of the year."

Kaymer and Rafa Cabrera Bello had set the early clubhouse target after defying the conditions to card second rounds of 69 and reach four under par, with South Africa's George Coetzee leading on nine under after eight holes when the sirens sounded.

Kaymer's caddie Craig Connelly was furious about the suspension, writing on Twitter: "I've seen it all now! We'll just play the 36holes in that wind then... #S***," while Kaymer added: " Hard to understand the difference between the morning play and now, therefore even more surprised about the decision."

The 32-year-old former world number one had been more diplomatic immediately after a superb round containing five birdies and three bogeys, telling Sky Sports: "Combined with yesterday it was probably one of the toughest 36 holes I've played in Dubai and therefore I'm even more happy to shoot four under par - it's a very decent score."

The greens had not been cut or rolled due to the expected bad weather and Kaymer added: " You can complain as much as you want and on the golf course I do - on the TV we shouldn't - but yeah it's true we had tough conditions yesterday, which is just unlucky.

"But today we had fairly poor greens because they didn't touch them at all, so we still had some spike marks from yesterday evening and that's a bit tougher i f you know already you are on the wrong side of the draw and then you have to deal with that.

"I'm therefore even more proud of the way I played."

Tournament director Mike Stewart said on EuropeanTour.com: " Winds increased during the course of lunchtime into the early afternoon to the point where we had gusts approaching 36 miles an hour and beyond.

"The result was the last hour of play, effectively, before we suspended, it was such that we had a lot of things going on on the golf course.

"We had TV towers that the roofs were blown off. We had balls moving on the greens - blew into a bunker at one stage - five trees came down, it was very unsafe and it was unplayable. So we brought the players off the golf course in the interests of play and safety to the spectators, as well.

"Hopefully we can get most of the third round completed tomorrow. We'll still have a bit to conclude on Sunday and, all going well, still have a good chance of finishing on time on Sunday afternoon."