Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri concedes his future could be in doubt

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri admits he could be sacked despite last season's stunning title success.

The Premier League champions could drop into the bottom three on Saturday if results go against them as they do not host Manchester United until Sunday.

They have not scored in the league this year and have won just twice in their last 14 top-flight games to sit two points above the relegation zone.

Ranieri won FIFA Coach of the Year in 2016 having guided Leicester to an improbable title after they were 5,000-1 at the start of the season but conceded his future could be in doubt.

"Everything (is possible)," he said, when asked if he was unsackable. " Last season was completely different.

"Every decision of the referee, every shot that hit the post was a goal, the first shot went in, the opponents missed a chance and penalties against us weren't penalties and penalties for us were penalties.

"Everything is wrong but we have to fight for ourselves.

"When everything is going well there are so many people who say 'well done'. It's too easy."

Ranieri's side are winless in the league since December 31 and will still be without Leonardo Ulloa, out with a thigh injury having threatened to strike on Monday.

The forward handed in a transfer request last month to try to engineer a move with Sunderland having a £7.5million bid rejected on deadline day.

He had already tweeted saying that he would not play for the club again because he felt "betrayed" by Ranieri but the boss believes he will play again.

"Why not? He'll play, he's a professional 100 per cent, don't worry," he said.

"He is a good team-mate and they (the squad) are happy. The situation is a normal situation, we didn't want to sell him."