Arsene Wenger: Arsenal should focus on defeating Chelsea rather than my future

Manager Arsene Wenger wants everyone at Arsenal to just focus on beating Chelsea rather than worry about what he might decide to do in the summer.

The Gunners boss, 67, is out of contract at the end of the season, and has yet to make any public announcement on whether he will pen a new deal.

Wenger again faced questions over the direction of the squad following the midweek home defeat by Watford, which left Arsenal in third place and some nine points behind Chelsea ahead of Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman, though, believes no matter what he may eventually choose to do, the players must concentrate on the job in hand.

"My future has always been certain. I focus 100 per cent until the last day of my contract. That is the only way you can guarantee the future," said Wenger, who recently marked 20 years in the job since taking over at Highbury.

"We worry about tomorrow. Tomorrow is not in the summer. It is tomorrow.

"They (players) must not think beyond the game. They must focus on tomorrow's game."

Wenger maintains decisions over his future are "not all quantifiable" and is "linked with your gut feeling as well".

Given his time in the English game, helping to revolutionise the approach of modern-day footballers, Wenger is able to take a distance with the current climate of immediate verdicts which appear ever-changing dependant on results.

"Everybody can express their frustrations in the fraction of a second and there is no time to take any distance from what happened," Wenger said.

The Arsenal manager added: " I focus on what I can influence. I live with the response of society. You are more the captors of what is going on in society.

"Do we go the right way? Maybe, but if you look at society all over the world, we are not really sure."

Wenger gave a blunt assessment of his side's performance after the 2-1 defeat against Watford at the Emirates Stadium.

The Arsenal manger said the side were "mentally not ready" for the physical challenges having watched from the stands as he continued to serve out a four-game touchline ban.

It is a question which continues to trouble the Gunners boss.

"I have spent the last three days thinking about that, but it's subconscious, you know, I don't think it's a lack of professionalism," he said.

"The players prepared properly. In the Premier League it is like that. No team dominates for 90 minutes without having to defend at some stage.

"But we were not ready to win the challenges. We were dominated in the duels."

Wenger added: "T here is no easy game in the Premier League any more. You have to integrate that. Did the weight of the Chelsea game after come in? Maybe, in the subconscious mind."