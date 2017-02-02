Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho cuts short press conference after Hull draw

Jose Mourinho abruptly cut short his media interviews as he made clear his frustration after Manchester United's goalless draw with Hull.

United were forced to settle for a point after a battling defensive display by the Premier League strugglers at Old Trafford and Mourinho was incensed by a number of decisions on the touchline.

He also rounded on the officials and, having served two touchline bans this season and a stadium ban while at Chelsea last term, appeared to suggest he gets treated unfairly in comparison to Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp.

Asked what infuriated him so much, Mourinho told the BBC: "Well if you don't know football, you shouldn't be with the microphone in your hand."

He then walked away from the interview.

He spoke a little more in his post-match press conference, when asked whether Hull's Oumar Niasse should have been sent off for a second bookable offence, but again would not go into detail of specific incidents.

Instead, he appeared to turn fire on Klopp, who escaped censure for shouting at a fourth official during Liverpool's game against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Mourinho told reporters: "You do your job and you do a public service, I think. Tell the truth. It's as simple as that.

"If telling the truth is saying that Manchester United in the first half didn't play well then so be it, we should play better in the first half than we did.

"Don't ask me questions that I cannot answer. You know clearly that I am different. The rules for me are different.

"I am different in everything, I watch my team play in a hotel, I was forbidden to go to the stadium, my assistant had a six-match stadium ban and he didn't touch anyone.

"Yesterday one fourth official told to a manager: 'I enjoy very much your passion, so do what you want to do'.

"Today I was told: 'Sit down or I have to send you to the stands'. So everything is different for me.

"So, to end the story, I just want to say the simple 0-0, great point for them, congratulations. Bad point for us. We have to keep going because we have another game for the weekend."

Mourinho then stood up and left the room having answered just three questions.

There was no opportunity to ask the manager if he could comment on a report United have held initial talks over a deal for Atletico Madrid and France striker Antoine Griezmann.

United had been linked with a summer move for the 25-year-old but a report in France has now claimed moves are more advanced.

The club also could not shed any light on the matter.

Mourinho became increasingly agitated as the game wore on, perhaps frustrated by what he perceived as time-wasting.

Early in his BBC interview, he said: "I think Hull City, they tried to see where they could go, the way they could behave - they tried to see what the referee would allow them to do.

"They had the feedback and they were comfortable then to do what they did, and I'm not critical of that because they're in the position they are, they're fighting relegation. Every point for them is gold and I'm not critical of them."

Hull's point lifted them off the foot of the table.

Manager Marco Silva said: "Of course I am happy. We had a very good performance. We showed very good organisation in many moments again.

"We play as a team - when we need to suffer, we were ready to suffer.

"But our team showed big character in some moments and big personality in the game, which is important for me."

As for the performance of outstanding goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic, Silva said: "I don't like to talk about individual players. Of course we play as a team.

"This night it is a good night for him - maybe next Saturday it is a good afternoon for the other players.

"It is football but I am happy with the performance Eldin showed for me.

"He is in a good moment. It is important for the team."