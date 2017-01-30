West Brom rule out moves for Branislav Ivanovic and Callum Wilson

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has ruled out moves for Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic and Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

With the transfer window set to close on Tuesday night, Pulis implied the arrival of Jake Livermore, for a reported £10million, will remain the only spending West Brom do, despite also selling Saido Berahino to Stoke for a fee understood to be worth at least £12million to the club.

However, Pulis hinted that he may try to get some players in on loan ahead of the 11pm deadline.

West Brom were linked with Ivanovic last week and over the weekend Chelsea manager Antonio Conte suggested he may leave after finding first-team opportunities hard to come by this season.

Pulis was at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to watch Chelsea's FA Cup tie against Brentford but he revealed he was watching young players rather than 32-year-old Ivanovic.

``Ivanovic? That's a definite no, he's not been on the radar,`` said Pulis. ``He's a good player but I was at Chelsea to look at players Brentford mentioned to me. I was also looking at Chelsea's young players, (Nathaniel) Chalobah, (Ruben) Loftus-Cheek, and (Kurt) Zouma.

``We still want to bring players in but they'll probably be on loan. I can't see us spending any more money.``

West Brom are looking for a striker to replace Berahino and were interested in Wilson, who has scored six Premier League goals this season, but Pulis has been told the 24-year-old is not for sale during January.

``Callum Wilson? I've been told he might be available. I rang the manager up, spoke to Eddie (Howe) directly, and was told no and I've not pursued it since so that's not going to happen.``

Meanwhile, West Brom travel to Middlesbrough on Tuesday night looking to maintain their recent improvement that has seen them emerge as surprise contenders for European football next season.

The Baggies are eighth in the table, four points behind Everton above them and four points above Stoke in ninth place.

After an impressive first half of the season, Pulis is looking to guard against complacency and push on again to the end of the campaign - starting at the Riverside.

``It's always tough having a game in the north-east. The supporters are fanatical and make it very hard for you,`` said the Welshman.

``What we need to do is maintain our standards. The main reason you want to add (to the squad) is to bring players in that will raise the standard.

``The ambitious players within the group want to do that or else they could get complacent. Certain people might get complacent and you don't want that.

``We've moved up a level this year and now we're in a pool competing against West Ham and Everton. It will be difficult on Tuesday, Middlesbrough are a good team, especially at home.``