Bacary Sagna fined by Football Association over comment about referee Lee Mason

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been fined £40,000 and warned about his future conduct by the Football Association for an Instagram post about referee Lee Mason.

The 33-year-old posted a photo with with the caption "10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team" on the social network following City's 2-1 win against Burnley on January 2.

Sagna later amended the post to read "still fighting and winning as a team" after a match that saw referee Mason send off midfielder Fernandinho.

The France defender was charged with misconduct over the post last Tuesday and has now been punished by the FA.

A statement from the governing body said: "Bacary Sagna has been fined £40,000 for misconduct in relation to a comment posted on social media.

"The Manchester City defender was also warned as to his future conduct, following the Independent Regulatory Commission hearing,

"The player was charged in that his comment questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to Rule E3 (1)."