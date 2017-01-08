Grigor Dimitrov claims Brisbane title

Grigor Dimitrov claimed his first title since 2014 by battling past Kei Nishikori 6-2 2-6 6-3 to land the Brisbane International.

The Bulgarian added Nishikori's scalp to victories over top seed Milos Raonic and Dominic Thiem as he continued his resurgence.

Dimitrov reached the heights of world number eight in starting to realise his rich potential, but his career had stalled since his previous tour win - at Queen's in 2014.

The 25-year-old finished 2016 ranked 17th having dropped as low as 40, and revealed his delight to end his wait for a tour triumph.

"It's been a pretty emotional past year, so this trophy means a lot," said Dimitrov.

"These 10 days have been the most fun I have ever had on a tennis court."

Dimitrov will now move onto the Apia International in Sydney, where he finished as runner-up last year, as continued preparation for the Australian Open.

In the only first-round clash in the Sydney tournament on Sunday, Nicolas Mahut edged out Thomaz Bellucci 6-2 7-6 (7/2).