facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Novak Djokovic rides his luck to set up Andy Murray final in Qatar

Novak Djokovic saved a remarkable five match points as he completed a thrilling three-set win over Fernando Verdasco to set up a final with Andy Murray at the Qatar Open.

Novak Djokovic kept alive his hopes of retaining the Qatar Open
Novak Djokovic kept alive his hopes of retaining the Qatar Open

The defending champion looked like a beaten man when he trailed 6-2 during the second-set tie-break in Doha but somehow dug in to deny the 33-year-old Spaniard and secure a memorable 4-6 7-6 (9/7) 6-3 success.

"I can't describe it with one word," Djokovic told Eurosport. "I would like to say tough luck for Fernando, he was clearly a better player for a bigger part of the match and he should have won this match.

"I can't say I did things the right way on those match points, he had some mid-court forehands, he should have finished it off, he didn't and I just hung in there. I just tried to make him play an extra shot, he was playing very well.

"It's definitely one of the most exciting matches I've played. I don't think I've saved five match points in my life too many times."

World number one Murray came through his semi-final in more straight-forward fashion, defeating Tomas Berdych 6-3 6-4.

The Scot never looked like exiting the competition as he outclassed an opponent he has now beaten seven times in a row, including last year's Wimbledon semi-final, dating back to 2013.

Meanwhile, top seed Milos Raonic recovered from a set down to defeat 14-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International.

The Canadian world number three fired an impressive 23 aces to progress 4-6 6-3 6-4 against the Spaniard and set up a last-four meeting with Grigor Dimitrov after the Bulgarian beat Dominic Thiem 6-3 4-6 6-3.

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka will play Kei Nishikori in Saturday's other semi-final after the pair recorded contrasting victories.

World number four Wawrinka dropped the opening set in a hard-fought 6-7 (7/2) 6-4 6-4 victory over Britain's Kyle Edmund, while Japan's Nishikori cruised through 6-1 6-1 in just over an hour against home favourite Jordan Thompson.

At the the Aircel Chennai Open, third seed Albert Ramos Vinolas crashed out in the quarter-finals following a straight sets loss to Israeli Dudi Sela.

The Spaniard went down 7-5 6-4 and Sela will now face Danil Medvedev in the final four after the Russian won 6-1 6-4 against Slovakian Jozef Kovalik.

Second seed Roberto Bautista Agut eventually saw off Mikhail Youzhny in three sets, 2-6 6-4 6-4, and he will play Benoit Paire in the other semi-final following the Frenchman's comfortable 6-3 6-0 triumph over Britain's Aljaz Bedene.