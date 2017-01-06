Novak Djokovic rides his luck to set up Andy Murray final in Qatar

Novak Djokovic saved a remarkable five match points as he completed a thrilling three-set win over Fernando Verdasco to set up a final with Andy Murray at the Qatar Open.

The defending champion looked like a beaten man when he trailed 6-2 during the second-set tie-break in Doha but somehow dug in to deny the 33-year-old Spaniard and secure a memorable 4-6 7-6 (9/7) 6-3 success.

"I can't describe it with one word," Djokovic told Eurosport. "I would like to say tough luck for Fernando, he was clearly a better player for a bigger part of the match and he should have won this match.

"I can't say I did things the right way on those match points, he had some mid-court forehands, he should have finished it off, he didn't and I just hung in there. I just tried to make him play an extra shot, he was playing very well.

"It's definitely one of the most exciting matches I've played. I don't think I've saved five match points in my life too many times."

World number one Murray came through his semi-final in more straight-forward fashion, defeating Tomas Berdych 6-3 6-4.

The Scot never looked like exiting the competition as he outclassed an opponent he has now beaten seven times in a row, including last year's Wimbledon semi-final, dating back to 2013.

Meanwhile, top seed Milos Raonic recovered from a set down to defeat 14-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International.

The Canadian world number three fired an impressive 23 aces to progress 4-6 6-3 6-4 against the Spaniard and set up a last-four meeting with Grigor Dimitrov after the Bulgarian beat Dominic Thiem 6-3 4-6 6-3.

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka will play Kei Nishikori in Saturday's other semi-final after the pair recorded contrasting victories.

World number four Wawrinka dropped the opening set in a hard-fought 6-7 (7/2) 6-4 6-4 victory over Britain's Kyle Edmund, while Japan's Nishikori cruised through 6-1 6-1 in just over an hour against home favourite Jordan Thompson.

At the the Aircel Chennai Open, third seed Albert Ramos Vinolas crashed out in the quarter-finals following a straight sets loss to Israeli Dudi Sela.

The Spaniard went down 7-5 6-4 and Sela will now face Danil Medvedev in the final four after the Russian won 6-1 6-4 against Slovakian Jozef Kovalik.

Second seed Roberto Bautista Agut eventually saw off Mikhail Youzhny in three sets, 2-6 6-4 6-4, and he will play Benoit Paire in the other semi-final following the Frenchman's comfortable 6-3 6-0 triumph over Britain's Aljaz Bedene.