London-born Jay Ajayi and the Miami Dolphins set for NFL play-offs

Britain's Jay Ajayi will be a key figure as the Miami Dolphins tackle the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card play-offs on Sunday.

The London-born running back has enjoyed a stunning breakout season for the Dolphins, taking over after injury forced Arian Foster into retirement and responding with eight touchdowns and over 1,200 yards, including three 200-yard games.

The first of those came in week six, with 206 yards and two touchdowns against the same opponents awaiting his side on Sunday - when a repeat performance would be most welcome, particularly in the continued absence of regular quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Matt Moore will again deputise and while the Steelers may set up to stop Ajayi, he is feeling no extra pressure.

"I wouldn't say so," he said. "Matt's played the last three games for us and he's had some really good games, scored touchdowns in the air and showcased what he can do.

"I don't think there's a lot of added pressure on me to produce. I know that if I'm productive on the ground and our (offensive) line does what they need to do, when we do that we have good games.

"(Pittsburgh) respect what we did earlier in the year, from what they've been saying, they understand it wasn't a fluke or anything.

"Their defence doesn't want another performance (like that), they're probably going to change some things but if we execute our plays, our scheme, we'll be fine, no matter if they stack the box or anything like that."

Ajayi leading a play-off charge represents a striking turnaround from early in the season, when he and the team struggled.

The 23-year-old's poor response to the off-season addition of former Houston Texans back Foster saw him left behind for week one's trip to face the Seattle Seahawks - one of four defeats in the Dolphins' first five games, with the only win coming against the hapless Cleveland Browns.

The last of those five, though, brought Ajayi's first career start and, while 13 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans represented only a quietly effective outing, he was about to announce himself in style.

His outburst against Pittsburgh was followed by 214 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills, making him only the fourth player in the Super Bowl era with back-to-back 200-yard rushing games - joining Ricky Williams and Hall of Fame pair OJ Simpson and Earl Campbell.

"Arian was the starter week one and I didn't travel, and that's tough," said Ajayi. "From that first week it was about moving past it, understanding for myself what I wanted to accomplish this year.

"(Foster) was able to give me a lot of good tips on what it takes to be a pro. From week two it was just about tunnel focus and, whenever my opportunity came, showcasing my abilities. I had that opportunity and I've been able to earn the respect of my team-mates and coaches.

"We didn't believe that our record (after week five) represented who we were as a team so we wanted to go out there and change it, and that's what we did.

"I just want to keep showcasing great performances and helping this team win."