Hull reject West Ham bid for Robert Snodgrass

Hull have turned down a bid for midfielder Robert Snodgrass from Premier League rivals West Ham, Press Association Sport understands.

Snodgrass turned down a new long-term deal with the Tigers last month, and although the club recently triggered a one-year contract extension on the Scotland international, West Ham have tabled a reported offer of £3million.

A club source told Press Association Sport that the bid had been rejected but West Ham are expected to further test Hull's resolve, while t he 29-year-old's refusal to commit himself to the KCOM Stadium has alerted several other Premier League clubs.

Hull sacked Mike Phelan on Tuesday night and have wasted little time in appointing Portuguese Marco Silva as his replacement.

Silva was introduced to the media at the club's Cottingham training ground on Friday and West Ham appear to have been ready to take advantage of the upheaval.

Snodgrass has been a stand out player for Hull this season as they have struggled to adapt to life back in the top flight.

The Tigers won only three of their 20 league games under Phelan, who had been hindered by injuries to key players and a lack of investment, but Snodgrass has caught the eye with 12 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.

The former Leeds and Norwich midfielder missed most of the 2014/15 season and half of the following campaign due to a serious knee injury.

But he has rediscovered his best form with the Tigers this season, scoring in the recent home draw against Everton with a brilliant free-kick - he had hit the crossbar with a similar effort 10 minutes earlier - and also finding the target in Monday's defeat at West Brom.