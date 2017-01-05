facebook icon twitter icon
Olympic medallist Richard Hounslow retires from canoeing

Two-time Olympic canoeing silver medallist Richard Hounslow will not be going for gold in Tokyo after deciding to retire from the sport.

Richard Hounslow, left, and David Florence have won two Olympic silvers in the canoe double (C2)
Londoner Hounslow, alongside partner David Florence, finished runner-up in the canoe double (C2) at London 2012 and Rio 2016, while in between times the pair became world champions in 2013 in Prague.

After ending a career that had spanned 26 years, Hounslow, 35, said: "Canoeing has been my life for as long as I can remember. I have loved most of it, hated some of it, but will miss it all.

" I'd like to say a massive thanks to everyone involved in helping me live my dream. It has been a true honour to represent Great Britain at the highest level and I look forward to cheering on British Canoeing and Team GB in the future."