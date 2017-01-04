This season's Spurs are 'bigger, stronger, better', says Kane

Harry Kane believes Tottenham are "bigger, stronger and better" than the team whose title challenge was ended by Chelsea last season.

Spurs host Antonio Conte's league leaders on Wednesday and will need no reminding of the bad-tempered 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in May, which confirmed Leicester would be crowned champions.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are four points better off than at this stage last year, but they have more ground to make up, trailing Chelsea by 10 points ahead of their clash at White Hart Lane.

"I think we're a better team now, 100 per cent," Kane said.

"I think we're four or five points better off than at this stage last season and we've probably not played as well as we did last season either.

"It shows we're on the right track. A lot of us are bigger, stronger, better and more experienced, so hopefully we can continue that through the second half of the season."

Victory for Conte's side would see them become the first team to win 14 English top-flight games in a row within the same season. Arsenal managed 14 successive victories in 2002, but their run stretched over two campaigns, from February to August.

Tottenham certainly require no added motivation in halting their opponents' pursuit and Kane admits he and his team-mates turned their attention to Chelsea immediately after thrashing Watford on New Year's Day.

Speaking after the win at Vicarage Road, Kane said: "We definitely don't want to be the team that lets Chelsea break that record.

"Of course, we know that's in our mind, we were just talking about it in the changing room.

"We don't want to be that team they break the record against, so we're fully focused. It's going to be a great game and we're excited for it."

Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen are available again after serving one-match suspensions while Mousa Dembele, who was rested against Watford, is expected to return in midfield.

Erik Lamela, however, remains out with a hip problem.