Stoke complete permanent signing of Derby goalkeeper Lee Grant

Stoke have completed the permanent signing of Derby goalkeeper Lee Grant for £1.3million following his impressive loan spell at the Premier League club.

Grant has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract and moves to the bet365 Stadium for a fee of £1.3million.

The 33-year-old joined Stoke on a half-season loan in August as cover for Shay Given after an injury to first-choice keeper Jack Butland, but he has gone on to make 16 appearances for Mark Hughes' side, keeping the jersey after getting his chance in September.