Ex-Swansea boss Bob Bradley dismisses suggestions he was called Ronald Reagan

Bob Bradley has laughed off suggestions he was called Ronald Reagan by Swansea players behind his back during his ill-fated tenure at the Premier League club.

The 58-year-old former United States coach lasted just 85 days in charge of the struggling Swans before he was sacked by American owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan on December 27.

Bradley, who took eight points from 11 matches, was reportedly dubbed Ronald Reagan - the former US president and seen in this case as a throwback to the 1980s.

But in an interview with The Times, Bradley said: "Trust me on this, not one of those players knows who Ronald Reagan is."

Former Derby boss and Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement was officially appointed Swansea's new head coach on Tuesday, and Bradley warned: "There is a real trust issue between the supporters and the people involved in the change of ownership.

"That has to improve. The other aspect is the team. When you take over a team and you're in that part of the table - just like when I took over from Francesco (Guidolin) - it's for a reason.

"The reason is that the team needs to be improved."

Bradley, the first American to manage in the Premier League, felt the Swansea squad lacked a winning mentality and are short of fighters.

He added: "Part of what I said (to the board) was that we needed more winners, more fighters, more guys that come in every day desperate to improve.

"I think in the last 18 months or so, as different players have left, the club hasn't been able to replace some players with others at the same level.

"When a team goes through a tough period, you need people you can count on, people who are strong, people who will stand up for the team. It takes that kind of strength to get back on track.

"I was very direct in those conversations and at some level I think that came back to hurt me."