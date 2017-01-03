Premier League strugglers Hull part company with boss Mike Phelan

Hull have parted company with manager Mike Phelan.

The Tigers announced on Tuesday night that the 54-year-old, only appointed as boss on a permanent basis in October, had left the club.

Monday's 3-1 loss at West Brom left Hull deep in Premier League relegation trouble, with just 13 points from 20 games.

"The club can announce this evening that it has parted company with head coach Mike Phelan," Hull announced on their official Twitter page.

Phelan stepped in after previous manager Steve Bruce left the club shortly before the start of the season. Bruce had only months earlier led Hull into the top flight.

The Tigers won their first two league matches of the season, against last year's champions Leicester and Swansea, but have been unable to build on that strong start.

Hull's statement added: "We would like to thank Mike for his efforts both as assistant manager and head coach over the last two years.

"The search for a replacement has begun and an announcement will be made in due course."

Hull's announcement came on the night they sank to the foot of the table, after Swansea won at Crystal Palace.

They sit three points behind 17th-placed Palace, but have a far inferior goal difference to the Eagles and cannot afford to let points drain away as they did under Phelan.

The new manager will have the benefit of an open transfer window in which to do business, although drawing players to a relegation battle may demand a new face with strong powers of persuasion.

Hull's last win came on November 6 against Southampton.

Their next game comes in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, coincidentally against a Swansea side who were rejuvenated after a change of boss at Palace, having brought in Paul Clement to replace Bob Bradley.

Hull will be keen to get their new manager in place, and bookmakers made former Birmingham boss Gary Rowett an early favourite, ahead of Alan Pardew, Wales' Chris Coleman, former England boss Roy Hodgson, Harry Redknapp and Ryan Giggs.