D-Day looms for crisis-club Bradford Bulls

Bradford are set to find out on Tuesday whether a bid that would save the club from liquidation has been accepted by the joint administrators.

The Bulls entered administration for the third time in four years in November and last week had an offer from a consortium led by former New Zealand Rugby League chairman Andrew Chalmers rejected by the administrators, despite gaining approval from the Rugby Football League.

But there is hope for the four-time Super League champions, with negotiations between the administrators and another consortium continuing over the long weekend in a bid to complete a successful sale.

Gary Pettit, of Northampton-based PBC Business Recovery, said in a statement released last Friday: "As you will be aware the administrators rejected one offer earlier this week, but are continuing discussions with another consortium. Those discussions are subject to a non-disclosure agreement.

"Our negotiations have progressed to an advanced level. I trust that our talks will come to a positive conclusion very early next week."

The former world club champions were relegated from Super League in 2014 after being docked points for going into administration.

They remain on the 2017 Championship fixture list, despite having their membership withdrawn by the RFL, but face a points deduction if they do begin the new campaign.

Press Association Sport understands the Bulls players did not receive their monthly wages on Friday, but they did resume training under head coach Rohan Smith on Monday after the Christmas break.