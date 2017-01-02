Swansea drained of confidence, admits caretaker boss Alan Curtis

Swansea caretaker Alan Curtis says he must address a "crisis of confidence" as prospective new manager Paul Clement prepares to take a watching brief at Crystal Palace.

Clement is expected to be at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night after talks to finalise his move from Bayern Munich, where he has worked as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant since June.

The 44-year-old has top-class coaching pedigree throughout Europe having worked alongside Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern.

But his only experience of management was an ill-fated eight-month stint at Derby which ended in February 2016.

Clement is set to become the third manager in S wansea's troubled season, and he must try to save a side currently bottom of the league with 12 points from the halfway mark of 19 games.

Only one side in Premier League history - the West Brom team which Clement's brother Neil played for in the 2004-05 season - have survived from a worse position.

Swansea have lost four consecutive games and Curtis - who was in charge for Saturday's 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth following the sacking of Bob Bradley - admits falling behind in games is hurting them.

"The first goal seems to be crucial at the moment," Curtis said.

"Confidence seems to drain from us when we go behind.

"I suppose the explanation for that is that we are bottom of the table, we are not winning games and we are conceding too many goals.

"It's a crisis of confidence when we concede a goal.

"I still think there should be enough in our squad to get better results, but confidence in sport, especially football, is such a fragile thing.

"But we just have to get on and prepare for the next game. That's all we can do."

At least Swansea can take heart from their astonishing 5-4 Liberty Stadium victory over Palace on November 26.

On that occasion Spain striker Fernando Llorente - who is doubtful for the trip to Selhurst Park - scored twice in injury time after Palace had fought back from 3-1 down to lead 4-3.

It was a cruel blow for Alan Pardew, who was subsequently sacked as Palace manager less than a month later.

Since then Pardew's successor Sam Allardyce has picked up one point from games at Watford and Arsenal, and the former England manager takes charge at Selhurst Park for the first time with Palace four points above Swansea.

"They've nipped in and got a very good manager there," Swansea defender Neil Taylor said.

"He's a specialist in being at this end of the league and pulling people through.

"I'm sure he will turn their fortunes around. But for ourselves it's the same old thing, we have to go there and get a result.

"It's another big game, but then I've been saying that for the past month."