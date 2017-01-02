Roger Federer marks comeback with Hopman Cup victory

Seventeen-time grand slam winner Roger Federer marked his long-awaited comeback with a confident straight-sets victory over Britain's Dan Evans in the Hopman Cup.

The 35-year-old Swiss, representing his nation in the mixed team event that he first won back in 2001, needed only an hour and three minutes to dispatch Birmingham's Evans 6-3 6-4 in Perth.

Despite missing six months of action with knee and back injuries, Federer showed no signs of rust as he opened the singles showdown with an ace, breaking Evans in the sixth game of the first set.

The British number three effectively handed Federer the match by dropping his serve in the second-set opener and half an hour later, the older man had put one point on the board for Switzerland.

Heather Watson will look to level the scores with a singles win over Belinda Bencic, with Evans and Federer later returning to the court for a mixed-doubles match that could decide the Group A session.