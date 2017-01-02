Kieran Trippier understands competition is stiff at Spurs despite good display

Kieran Trippier admits ousting Kyle Walker from the Tottenham first team will be a formidable task even after his outstanding display against Watford.

Walker's suspension meant Trippier was handed his first Premier League start of the season at Vicarage Road and he took his chance, laying on two assists in Spurs' 4-1 victory.

Each time Harry Kane was the beneficiary, finishing off the right-back's deft through-ball and then a superb half-volleyed cross to put Tottenham in control. Dele Alli scored two more either side of half-time before Younes Kaboul added a late consolation.

Walker, however, will be available again for Wednesday's crunch match at home to Chelsea and the expectation is Trippier will again find himself on the bench at White Hart Lane.

The excellent form of Walker and Danny Rose has limited Trippier and stand-in left-back Ben Davies to a combined four league starts this term.

"If you see the performances that Danny and Kyle have been putting in this season, and last season, and in the Euros, obviously it's difficult week in and week out against them because they're both flying," Trippier said.

"I've had to wait and that's because Walks has been doing really well. That's why in training I keep myself match-fit and whenever you're called upon you need to be ready.

"It was important I took my chance because I've not played for a couple of weeks.

"I thought it was important that I did well for the team and tried to set up a few or just did my best. I thought I helped the team and it was a good three points."

Trippier's opportunities have largely come in Europe, particularly in away fixtures, with the 26-year-old picked ahead of Walker for all three of Tottenham's Champions League trips in Group E.

Spurs' early exit, however, means Trippier may have to wait for the resumption of the Europa League in February, or he could be given a chance in Sunday's FA Cup game at home to Aston Villa.

"I do feel for Kieran a little bit, with Kyle being outstanding all season and he's pushed on to another level," Rose said.

"I thought he was brilliant (against Watford). If there's one thing I always say to Kieran and about Kieran is that his delivery is unbelievable.

"The ball for Harry's second goal is no fluke. He does that every day in training and I'm over the moon for him.

"Kieran is probably one of the nicest people I've come across in football and for him to get his chance today, it's great that he's taken it."