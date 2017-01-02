Anurag Thakur dismissed as BCCI president

Anurag Thakur has been ordered to stand down from his role as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by the country's supreme court.

It was deemed that Thakur, who took up the position in May last year after being elected unopposed, failed to implement the recommendations handed down by the Lodha Committee, most of which the court made mandatory in July last year.

Indeed the court said Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, who has also been told to step down as BCCI secretary, had stood in the way of the measures.

A statement said: "Anurag Thakur, President of BCCI and Ajay Shirke, Secretary, BCCI shall forthwith cease and desist from being associated with the working of BCCI.

"The President and Secretary and office bearers of BCCI have obstructed the implementation of the final directions of this court."

The Lodha Committee, which was appointed in 2015 following corruption scandals at the Indian Premier League, suggested several reforms for BCCI administration.

Those included a ban on any office-bearer having more than two consecutive terms and the board coming under the right to information act.

Chief executive Rahul Johri will oversee the daily operations at the BCCI, while the court said it would appoint members to oversee cricket administration in India until a new president and secretary were assigned.

Thakur said in a statement posted on his official Twitter account: "For me (running the BCCI) was not a personal battle, it was a battle for the autonomy of the sports body.

"If the supreme court judges feel that BCCI could do better under the retired judges, I wish them all the best. I am sure Indian cricket will do well under their guidance.

"My commitment to the best of Indian cricket and the autonomy of sports will always remain."