Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino demands win at Watford on New Year's Day

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted losing any further ground to Chelsea could cost Tottenham any chance of a Premier League title fight.

Spurs face Watford at Vicarage Road on New Year's Day, with manager Pochettino challenging his squad not to slip further behind in the Premier League shake-up.

Tottenham trailed leaders Chelsea by 10 points heading into the weekend fixtures, and Pochettino is adamant his side can still have a say in the title argument.

"Chelsea are a long way ahead," said Pochettino.

"It will be tough for all the other contenders.

"Chelsea have a very good gap now, a big gap, with second, and 10 points with us before these fixtures. But I think it's not decisive.

"We need to believe, we are fighting to reduce that.

"We have a very good opportunity when we play them.

"But first of all we need to win against Watford, and then we'll see what happens.

"There are a lot of games ahead, nearly half a season, it's a long way."

Tottenham host Chelsea at White Hart Lane on Wednesday, January 4 in what could represent the ideal chance to claw back ground on the table-topping Blues.

Pochettino has told his squad to forget about that clash entirely though, mindful of the importance of taking a win at Vicarage Road on New Year's Day.

Spurs will be without the suspended Jan Vertonghen and Kyle Walker for the Watford clash, though Toby Alderweireld should return after a virus.

"We cannot even think about Chelsea, because we have to win against Watford," said Pochettino.

"If we don't win against Watford then that would be a problem.

"So the Watford game is the most important - firstly because it's the first match, but then also because we have to make sure we either gain ground, or don't lose any more ground, on everyone else.

"We know it will be a tough game against Watford, a well-organised side who can cause a lot of problems and play well at home.

"So we have to keep focused and concentrated and make sure we produce a good performance."