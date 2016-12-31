Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri hails 'amazing, unforgettable year'

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri hailed the champions' "amazing, unforgettable year" after they bowed out of 2016 with victory against West Ham.

Islam Slimani scored his sixth goal for the Foxes to secure a 1-0 win and lift them six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

It was only Leicester's second league win since October and first clean sheet in 11 games and Ranieri was last off the pitch following a year in which they won a shock title last season.

Ranieri took the acclaim from the King Power Stadium and reflected on the Foxes' astonishing 12 months.

"It's been an amazing, unforgettable year. Of course 2016 will remain in our hearts and minds, not only me but my players, chairman, staff and everyone in Leicester. It was something special," he said.

"It was special to win against a team with a lot of confidence. We started very well. The first 30 minutes were fantastic. In the last 15 minutes they got back and created good chances to equaliser. It was good to win and see our fans support us and our players fight together to win the match."

Slimani hit the post early on before his 20th-minute winner and Ranieri reserved praise for the Algerian and believes the summer's £30million record signing will improve.

He said: "Slimani's goal was a masterpiece.

"He can only improve. When somebody comes from another country it's not easy. Some players need six months or one year to be involved in the atmosphere of English football.

"He has scored six goals and that's good for us. But we have to find him much better because he has very good quality. Sometimes he can make mistakes because he's very tired but he's OK."

Michail Antonio came closest to levelling when he hit the bar in the first half but, despite dominating after the break, West Ham could not force an equaliser.

Defeat ended the Hammers' run of three straight wins and they are just two points above Leicester, but boss Slaven Bilic was philosophical, if frustrated with the result.

"We played a good game. I'm very disappointed, angry, frustrated we lost. They started better, we knew they were going to start aggressively and for the first 20 minutes they deserved the goal," he said.

"I'm very disappointed but we played a good game and that makes one part of me satisfied. We look good but that final product wasn't there."

The game had eight yellow cards - five for Leicester and three for the Hammers - but Bilic dismissed any suggestions it was a dirty game.

"I didn't see it like that, I saw it as a very important game for both sides. A few players from their side and one or two from ours went in full speed tackles but sometimes were late," he added.