Yorkshire sign Peter Handscomb

Yorkshire have signed Australian Test batsman Peter Handscomb as their overseas player for 2017.

The White Rose have moved for the 25-year-old, who scored a century on his second Test appearance against Pakistan earlier this month.

Handscomb will be available to play for Yorkshire across all three formats.

"Peter is someone we have had our eye on for a while," said new Yorkshire coach and recently retired captain Andrew Gale.

"We looked at him as an option for last season, but the schedules didn't quite work out. Since then he has gone from strength to strength, breaking into the Australian team and scoring his first Test hundred last week.

"We are getting a guy who is on the up. He is young and wants to prove himself on the biggest stage. That will be good for us in county cricket."

Yorkshire had mixed fortunes with overseas players in 2016. Travis Head excelled before being called up by Australia, while Jake Lehmann was recalled by his state ahead of the Championship decider with Middlesex.

Kane Williamson also played for the Tykes in a spell of mixed fortunes, during a season which saw them reach the semi-finals of both one-day competitions and take the defence of their county title down to the last match.

Gale has replaced Jason Gillespie as coach after he returned to Australia.