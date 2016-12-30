Swansea's managerial search goes on as hopes of landing Chris Coleman fade

Swansea's search for a new manager appears to be no nearer to a conclusion with number one target Chris Coleman seemingly out of reach.

Wales boss Coleman had emerged as the favourite to succeed Bob Bradley at the Liberty Stadium, with the American sacked on Tuesday evening having won only two of his 11 games in charge.

But unless there is a dramatic change of heart on Coleman's side it looks as if the 46-year-old will reject the overtures of his home town club and stay at the helm of Wales' 2018 World Cup campaign.

Coleman, who played nearly 200 games for Swansea at the start of his career, has huge affection for the club.

But he has said in the past that he never wanted to manage Swansea because of the difficulties it would cause for his family who still live in the city.

And Coleman's television presenter wife Charlotte appeared to endorse that when she tweeted, in response to a suggestion she could be moving to the Mumbles: "The mumbles are lovely but my husband has said publicly after Wales we would hopefully move abroad - but good luck to Swansea !"

With early favourite Ryan Giggs also appearing out of the running, former Birmingham boss Gary Rowett and Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement are understood to be in contention.

Swansea will consider their options before taking the next step, although they are still hopeful of having Bradley's replacement in place before Tuesday's trip to Crystal Palace.

Before then, Swansea - who are 19th in the Premier League and four points adrift of safety - will entertain Bournemouth on Saturday with first-team coach Alan Curtis in charge.

"It has to be the right man," Curtis said of the next appointment. "Ideally he would be British and have Premier League experience.

"(The owners) have to be satisfied he fills all the criteria for getting us out of the trouble we find ourselves in.

"I think it's immediate. Somebody has got to get us out of trouble."

On his own challenge, Curtis added: "It is a game-by-game basis.

"W e have picked the team for the weekend and we concentrate on that game."