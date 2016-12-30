Russell Westbrook ejected as Oklahoma City Thunder suffer Memphis Grizzlies loss

Russell Westbrook made headlines for the wrong reasons on Thursday night as he was ejected in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 114-80 drubbing at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Westbrook recorded his 15th triple-double of a remarkable season in his last outing against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, but two days later he was tossed midway through the third period after two quick technical fouls.

At that point he had 21 points, five rebounds and zero assists, having committed five turnovers - and Memphis already had a double-digit lead.

That advantage reached as many as 37 in the fourth quarter as Memphis rubbed salt in the wounds.

Marc Gasol led the way with 25 points and Zach Randolph added 21, with both players collecting eight rebounds a piece.

Westbrook finished as Oklahoma City's leading scorer on the night despite his early exit, with Enes Kanter adding 19.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had to hold off a late rally from the Boston Celtics before securing a 124-118 victory.

The Cavaliers had been up by 20 points in the third period and 17 early in the fourth, but Boston stormed back and three times came within one point inside the final two minutes.

Kyrie Irving scored key baskets to stem the tide on his way to 32 points, but after he left with a leg injury in the final minute it was up to his team-mates to see the job through.

Kevin Love scored 30 points while LeBron James had 23 and 11 assists. It was an 11th win in 13 for the defending NBA champions.

Isaiah Thomas led Boston with 31 points.

Nicolas Batum collected 16 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Miami Heat 91-82, while George Hill returned from a 13-game absence to score 21 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Philadelphia 76ers 100-83.

Eric Bledsoe's 22 points helped the Phoenix Suns to a 99-91 victory over the Toronto Raptors while Wesley Matthews led the Dallas Mavericks to a 101-89 win over the Los Angeles Lakers with 20 points.