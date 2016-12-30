Manchester United return increased yearly revenues

Manchester United have reported yearly revenues of over £250million in the annual accounts recently published by Companies House.

The documents for Manchester United Limited show the club had revenues of £253.9million up until the end of June 2016, up from £201.7million in 2015, while pre-tax profits were up to £141.1million from £81.7million.

A new kit sponsorship deal with German company Adidas provided £72.7million while shirt sponsors Chevrolet, part of General Motors, accounted for £52.2million.

The accounts for Red Football Limited, the parent of Manchester United Limited, have also been filed with Companies House and report yearly revenues of £515.3million, up from £395.2million.

In the strategic report, a number of off-field targets regarding revenue were met, but on the pitch the team failed to deliver on achieving a top-three Premier League finish and a last-16 spot in the Champions League, even though Louis van Gaal's side won the FA Cup.