Lee Pearson's services to equestrianism rewarded with knighthood

Lee Pearson has been given a knighthood in the New Year Honours for services to equestrianism, marking a memorable end to 2016 which saw him win an 11th Paralympic gold at the Rio Games.

Pearson, who carried the flag for Great Britain at the opening ceremony in Brazil, added the Individual Freestyle grade Ib gold as well as silver in the dressage at Deodoro Park.

The medals took his overall tally to 14 medals, spanning five Paralympic Games from Sydney 2000.

Born with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita - a condition which sees scar tissue form instead of healthy muscle, leaving limbs twisted - Pearson had been appointed MBE in the 2001 New Year Honours for services to disabled sports.

Following his continued success at the highest level, Pearson was again honoured with the OBE two years later and received the CBE in the 2009 New Year Honours.

Speaking after the Rio Paralympics, the 42-year-old stressed he has no plans to ride off into retirement just yet - with the record of wheelchair racer Tanni Grey-Thompson as Britain's most successful Paralympian of the modern era very much in his sights.

"The arena is where I love to be. I have no aims to retire at all," Pearson said.

"I love what I'm doing and I'm lucky to be in a sport that doesn't have an age limit."