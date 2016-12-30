Dame Katherine Grainger keen to make sure others benefit from her efforts

Katherine Grainger admits it will take some time to come to terms with being made a dame in the New Year Honours, but is determined to pass on what she has learned to the next generation of Olympic rowing hopefuls.

The 41-year-old became Great Britain's most decorated female Olympian when she took home silver from Rio with Vicky Thornley in the double skulls, which was a fifth medal at a fifth successive Games.

Grainger had returned to rowing after completing a PhD following her golden triumph at London 2012 alongside Anna Watkins which saw a CBE added to the MBE awarded in the 2006 Birthday Honours.

The Scot hopes the latest award will allow her to retain some involvement in the sport which has brought her great success and also expand on charity work, both near her Maidenhead home and also abroad with the International Inspiration.

She told Press Association Sport: "As an athlete you have such clear objectives and goals which are very obvious that you are trying to achieve and you can get ranked in terms of success or failure in a very objective way, that is what you are used to.

"Then there is something like this, which is something you can never really aim for or find your way to get, so it takes quite a while to get used to."

Grainger added: "I feel hugely privileged that mine has been very much a team sport, all my great successes and bitter disappointments have been with an amazing group of people as well.

"It is lovely that this (honour) in a way reflects the efforts which everyone has put in, team-mates, colleagues, crew-mates and coaches.

"I think it is something which none of us (athletes) ever expects or sets out to try to achieve."

Grainger would like to be able to pass her experiences from the highs, and indeed lows, of just what it takes to reach Olympics and World Championships to those aiming to make a similar impact in years to come.

"As long as a career as I have had now, which is longer than most and longer than I expected to, it is still sad that it is the end of an era, it is still sad to walk away. Sport will always be a massive part of my life," she said.

"I am very proud of where rowing is now, and where Olympic sport is now. We (Team GB) just keep getting better and better on each cycle.

"You still want to be part of that, I don't want to walk away and turn my back on it at all.

"I learned so much and it would be nice to use that in some way.

"I don't know what role that would be, but I will certainly always have sport as part of my life - it is just part of my DNA now and I want to be able to again use my experience and knowledge in some way to help others now."

Grainger's damehood is for services to sport and charity and t he Glasgow-born rower is looking forward to continuing her efforts to help others.

She added: "What is lovely when you hear the titles and the names of the New Year Honours List, if anything it makes you feel you have to step up again. It is something to live up to - it is almost like a new standard.

"Although I have done a lot in my own sport and achieved a lot, hopefully been an inspiration in that way, the road doesn't end there.

"It is almost like a new road opens up and there are still opportunities to inspire and change for good, that is what the challenge is next and that is really exciting."